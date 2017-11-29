'Curious' Calgary emergency department employees accessed confidential patient information

Dozens of employees at a Calgary emergency department improperly accessed and used the health information of a mother, who was a patient, and her daughter, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC) said Wednesday.

In a news release, the OIPC said an audit revealed 49 employees at the South Health Campus looked up information about the younger woman and her mother for unauthorized purposes.

An emergency department manager initially brought the AHS Privacy Office's attention to a possible 'unauthorized disclosure' of a patient's health information.

The mother has been flagged as a 'confidential patient,' the OIPC said, because of the circumstances she was admitted to the emergency department under.

When employees were asked to explain the alleged invasion, the OIPC said one of the most frequent reasons given was curiosity.

A significant number of them didn't remember why they looked up the information in AHS' electronic medical records.

The investigation also found no evidence to suggest a number of the employees involved had had any privacy training and said AHS "failed to ensure that its employees were aware of and adhering to administrative, technical and physical safeguards to protect health information.'

According to the news release, AHS said their employees thought their accesses were appropriate in a team-based approach to health care and they were following established practices management knew about and supported.