Enbridge to pay higher dividends to shareholders next year and sell some assets

CALGARY — Enbridge says it is going to sell off at least $3 billion of its assets next year.

The Calgary-based energy giant said it has identified $10 billion of what it describes as non-core assets.

Enbridge announced a strategic update late Wednesday to focus the company on its pipeline and utilities businesses following the takeover of U.S -based Spectra Energy earlier this year.

"We will rationalize our asset mix to a pure regulated pipeline and utility business model," Enbridge CEO Al Monaco said in a statement.

The company said it is also planning to issue $1.5 billion of common shares and shareholders will see their dividend cheques increase next year.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) said it will pay out a quarterly dividend of $0.671 per common share, payable on March 1, 2018. The dividend represents a 10 per cent increase from the previously quarterly rate.