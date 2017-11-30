Calgary police investigate suspicious package at Harry Hays
The federal government service centre is being checked by police
Calgary police are sweeping the Harry Hays building as a precautionary measure after someone reported a suspicious package at the government building.
Detective David Fehr said the call came in just after 9:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported and police are still investigating on scene at the building, located on 4 Street SE downtown.