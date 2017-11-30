News / Calgary

Calgary police investigate suspicious package at Harry Hays

The federal government service centre is being checked by police

Calgary police are investigating after someone called to report a suspicious package at the Harry Hays building downtown.

METRO FILE

Calgary police are investigating after someone called to report a suspicious package at the Harry Hays building downtown.

Calgary police are sweeping the Harry Hays building as a precautionary measure after someone reported a suspicious package at the government building.

Detective David Fehr said the call came in just after 9:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and police are still investigating on scene at the building, located on 4 Street SE downtown.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...