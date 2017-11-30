Calgary police release images of additional persons of interest in Harvest Hills homicide

Calgary police have released images of two men investigators believe were with a 2016 homicide victim in the hours before his death.

Police were called to the 9700 block of Harvest Hills Link NE on April 7, 2016 and found the body of the victim, later identified as Harsimran Singh Birdi, 20.

It’s believed to be a targeted attack.

Investigators are hoping the new images made available to the public on Thursday will help them locate the two men who police say are persons of interest in the case.

The men are both described as of Middle Eastern descent with medium builds.

One man, who has a tattoo of a flag on his right forearm and ‘faux hawk’ hairstyle, is approximately 5’4”- 5’6” tall.

The other is approximately 5’7” and has a slight beard, according to police.

Earlier this month, police released images of two vehicles and a person of interest in the case.

On Thursday, they said tips from the public led them to the person, who was not named, and one of the vehicles – a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder.

Forensic testing on the vehicle is underway, police said, but they're still hoping the public can help them locate the second vehicle, a brown 2002-2004 Chevrolet Venture, and the two men.