Naughty... but Nice returns to Calgary with new, scandalous songs

Introduce a little scandal into your holidays with the annual Naughty... But Nice Christmas musical. With a mix of old songs and brand new ones, the Fort Musical Theatre Guild production brings the comedy starting Dec. 5 to 17. Returning this year is actress Justine Westby and director Joe Slabe told Metro about what to expect this year.

Visit http://www.fortemusical.ca for more information.

Q: What songs are you most excited to bring back?

Joe: Pimp My Tree. I’m very excited to bring back Pimp My Tree, because that was the breakaway hit last year. We get to experience a bit of thug Christmas life, which is pretty fun.

Justine: I did a piece last year called Waiting Up For Santa, and it’s made it back this year. I’m so glad to do it again.

It’s a song about a girl who has a love affair with Santa every year when he comes to visit her on Christmas Eve, and she just describes the things she gets to do every year when he comes to say hello.

It’s very naughty.

Q: What are the most exciting new songs?

Joe: I wrote a song called Les de Pool, which is French for eggnog. It’s about a guy who really loves eggnog and also fancies himself a bit of a ladies man. So, he likes to throw in a little French to seduce – but then he learns what Les de Pool literally translates as.

Then he’s disenchanted.

Justine: Oooh. Dan Parrott has written a song for Ellie and I, it’s a duet just for us girls to do, it’s called Why Do I Live Where The Air Hurts My Face? It’s kind of like an 80s power ballad in the style of Heart. It’s so fun to sing and it’s hilarious.

Q: How much fun are you having doing this show?

Joe: It’s great. The first year we did it because we had a show fall through and so, we thought, what can we do that would fill that slot around the holiday season. So we put out a call for everyone’s fun holiday songs, we got a lot of submission and I was blown away by the response. I really loved it.

It’s evolved into this tradition where we bring back some stuff, but we take a lot of pride in always having new material in it, so if you’ve seen it before, this year half the stuff is new to this edition.

Q: How does this year compare to previous years?