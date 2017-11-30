Police looking for Calgary man last heard from in early November
Kurtis Cronk's family last spoke to him on Nov. 6
Police are asking the public for help locating a man who has been missing for the better part of November.
Police said the family has not been able to reach Cronk since then and are concerned for his welfare.
The 39-year-old man has blue eyes, several distinct facial tattoos and a shaved head.
He is described as Caucasian, approximately 6' tall, weighing 150 pounds and was known to sport a goatee.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.