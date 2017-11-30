Police looking for Calgary man last heard from in early November

Police are asking the public for help locating a man who has been missing for the better part of November.

Kurtis Cronk's family last spoke to him on Nov. 6 and he was last seen getting on a Greyhound bus to Red Deer.

Police said the family has not been able to reach Cronk since then and are concerned for his welfare.

The 39-year-old man has blue eyes, several distinct facial tattoos and a shaved head.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately 6' tall, weighing 150 pounds and was known to sport a goatee.