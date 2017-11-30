The Eagles fly into Calgary for 2018 tour

News / Calgary

Courtesy Eagles.com

The Eagles soar again.

The current line up of the group, which includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey will hit the road on March 14 with a brand new tour.

They’ll stop at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome on May 14, 2018.

The band hasn’t made a ton of appearances since Glenn Frey’s death in Jan. 2016, but his son Deacon Frey has stepped up to fill his father's shoes for the past few performance, and now this nation-wide tour.

The group, which rose to fame in the 70s, is well known for hits like Hotel California and Desperado.

The Ticketmaster presale starts on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

