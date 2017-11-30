Theatre Calgary gives sneak peak at emerging playwright works

Theatre Calgary is getting loud about supporting new artists.

The inaugural TC Out Loud takes place this Friday, where the pros at Theatre Calgary are giving emerging artists a chance to test their new scripts in front of an audience.

“There’s a bit of a disconnect between professional and independent, as well as emerging, artists. I wanted to bridge that gap,” said Jenna Turk, the artistic associate who's organizing the event.

She said the goal is to give writer an opportunity to hear their words spoken aloud, for a group of actors to practice their live reading skills and to bring members of the community together.

Out Loud will feature four emerging playwrights.

There’s Karen Hines, who's known for her solo work, and will be testing out a new one-person play. Then, Camille Pavlenko will share a bit of These Moments of Shine: A Dokumentary, which has an all woman cast and, according to Turk, is hilarious.

Gordon Pengilly will offer up Bare Trees, a beautiful play that is non-linear in form, which Turk said is very hard for many writers to pull off, but Pengilly has creating something really unique.

Finally, there’s In May by Ryan Reese, which features an actor playing a dog.

“To May – the main character – she looks like a human, but to everyone else she just looks like a dog,” laughed Reese.

In May follows May, who's summoned to a reading of her ex-mother-in-law's will. Years ago, a drastic event caused her to cut ties with many members of her family, and seeing them again forces her to re-live the event.

There’s an undertone of real life in 2017 there – Reese wrote the play as a way as dealing with recent upsetting and dark events.

“The play started out as a monologue from the dog’s point of view, looking at woman going through a really tough time reconnecting with family she doesn’t want to talk to anymore,” he explained. “All the characters were very interesting that the dog was talking about, and I thought, maybe this is my own way of processing a lot of the dark stuff that’s happening in the world.”

This will be the first of three TC Out Loud events taking place during this Theatre Calgary season. It takes place Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Theatre Calgary Rehearsal Hall.

The next will be in February, and then in March.