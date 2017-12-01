Calgary man creates superhero alter ego to raise awareness about wife's fatal condition

When she was 17, Brittni Petke's parents were told she kept falling down stairs because she wanted attention.

In fact, she was suffering from Chiari Malformation – a congenital defect which causes the brain’s cerebellum to be pushed down into the spinal canal over time, putting pressure on the brain stem.

As she grew older, that pressure began to impact Brittni’s functions controlled by the cerebellum – especially her balance. At 27, Brittni now depends on a walker to move around, but doesn’t leave her apartment much because of increasing muscle weakness.

The U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke estimates the defect occurs in about one in a 1,000 children, but notes the number may be much higher as there is no test for the defect at birth.

There's no cure, but there is a surgery that might help relieve Brittni’s symptoms, called a posterior fossa decompression – it creates more space for the cerebellum by removing the bone at the back of the skull and spine.

Her husband, Daniel Petke, is fully aware the surgery wouldn’t cure his wife, but knows it could extend her life by slowing down the condition’s progression – the only problem is, they haven’t found a doctor who will agree to do the procedure in Canada.

“They say her symptoms are too far advanced … they don't think that it’s worth it do do it here, where they don’t know as much about the condition,” he said.

Recently, doctors at the Chiari Institute in New York (one of the few places researching the condition) have said they’re willing to meet with Brittni, but warned the surgery and cost of travel will be immense – the couple was told to raise at least $50,000.

Thus, Chiari Man was born.

“She’s the one that came up with Chiari Man, and I just built it from there,” said Daniel Petke, Brittni’s husband of nearly seven years. “I figure if I can go out and spread the word, maybe people will start paying attention to it and maybe be willing to help our cause.”

Complete with a blazing butterfly motif on his chest – the symbol associated with the condition – Daniel spends his free time roaming the streets of Calgary as his superhero alter-ego.

In recent years, you may have seen him dancing around Calgary in a giant T-Rex suit, passing out printed information sheets about Chiari – and yes, it probably made you giggle, along with the rest of the city – but he was trying to bring attention to the very serious situation his family is facing.

“The doctors we’ve talked to don’t know enough about the condition to give us any sort of a timeline … they’ve told us it’ll continue to get worse until she’s gone,” Daniel said.

Brittni, wearing bright pink lip gloss Daniel helped her apply, and jeans covered in jeweled butterflies, said she feels proud of her husband's efforts.

“You have to keep positive and keep fighting, keep smiling,” she told Metro. “There’s no other way to approach it at this point,” she said, looking at a tattoo on her forearm – the same design that’s on Chiari Man’s chest. It says ‘Keep fighting.’

Daniel has started a GoFundMe to raise money for surgery, but said that’s only part of the reason he ventures out in a cape more often than not. He wants to eventually start a Chiari awareness and research foundation in Canada so people with the condition aren’t faced with a trip to the U.S. for treatment.