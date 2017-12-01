Charges dropped against Calgary man arrested for abducting 6 children

CALGARY — A Calgary man is no longer facing charges of abducting six children.

The Crown dropped the charges on Thursday, one day before his trial was to begin.

A woman reported to Calgary police that her partner had left Alberta with her six children in Oct. 24, 2016.

The 50-year-old man, whose name cannot be released to protect the children, was arrested a few days later in Bowmanville, Ont., about 75 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

He was charged with six counts of abduction of a child under the age of 14 after he left Alberta with the children, who then ranged in age from 18 months to 11.

The children were taken into protective custody before being transported back to Calgary and all were in good health.

An Amber Alert was not issued as police did not believe the children were not in any danger as the man had cared for the children for a significant amount of time.