New Calgary development signs are simpler, informative, says city

If there’s a proposed new development in your area, the City of Calgary’s hoping changes they’ve made to signs will help you understand what’s going on in your neighbourhood.



Beginning Dec. 1, the city will roll out the new format for their development notices that they say provide easy-to-understand information about the proposed project.



The new notices will have a map, a plain-language description of what’s proposed and a link to resources where people can learn more about the project.



“This is a tremendous step towards improving how we communicate with citizens about a proposed development in their community,” said Sharon Jensen, Senior Planning Technician with The City’s Planning & Development department, in a prepared city release.



Surveys done by the city showed that more than 3/4 of respondents said the new notices were an improvement and offered clearer information on proposed developments.



The city said a small notice, measuring two feet by three feet, will be posted at most developments, with a four feet by eight feet version of the notice at large-scale developments.



This step comes after the city updated online information at calgary.ca/development and includes all information for development permit applications.



They saw an online traffic increase of 40 per cent and an increase of 188 per cent in public comments.