Calgary Fire Department investigating cause of second-alarm strip mall fire

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed part of a northeast strip mall on Sunday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m., the CFD responded to reports of a structure fire in the 7100 block of 81 Ave NE, where crews saw smoke and flames coming from an end unit of the mall.

More crews and equipment were called in to help, including aerial ladders and high capacity fans which were used to pressurize adjacent units to the fire, so it didn't spread within the complex.