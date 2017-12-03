Calgary's Stage West Theatre brings back the ‘90s

When you think back to the ‘90s, you’re probably reminiscing about the “Rachel haircut,” the creation of Discmans and high-waisted jeans.

But the ‘90s were also known for the silly pop music that graced the airwaves and Stage West’s latest production – Pure 90’s – is bringing the cheese back in full force. From I’m Too Sexy to Whoomp There it is to Oops I Did It Again to Man, I feel like a Woman and everything in between, Stage West delivers the hits from the campy decade one after another.

“I wasn’t sure if we could top last year but I really feel like we met the challenge with this one and the audiences are enjoying it and talking about it,” says Andrew McGillivray, who is an absolute delight as the MC of the show.

It’s a role that he has embraced since last year when Pure ‘90s co-creators Howard Pechet and Timothy French honed in on the fact that McGillivray is a natural with audiences.

“It’s a bit of a work up from the shows three years ago when the whole cast would share the MC role, but last year I started doing all of it because some people don’t enjoy it and I always thought of it as another time to shine.”

As the MC, the premise is that McGillivray is hosting a special 1999 New Year’s Eve show in different roles with “live” episodes from across Canada. This is where McGillivray tests his skills with different accents from across Canada.

“I think the biggest challenge for this show for me was I didn’t really know how to do a Newfoundland accent or a French accent,” he says.

“So, learning those accents and memorizing the different monologues in just two weeks was a challenge and I put pressure on myself to be as great as I could. And it was a lot of fun.”

As the cast of Pure ‘90s walk down memory lane performing the best of ‘90s rock and country to female ballads and hits from boy bands and girl bands, the show never forgets to pay homage to what made the ‘90s great; the silliness of the music.