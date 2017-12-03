Calgary Stampede annual poster goes digital

It’s official; the countdown to the 2018 Calgary Stampede is officially on.

Thousands of hockey fans were treated to the first glimpse of the official 2018 Calgary Stampede poster on Saturday night as it was unveiled during the Battle of Alberta game at the Scotiabank Saddledome before being displayed on the Dome afterwards.

The poster is considered the start of the countdown to the 2018 Stampede, says Calgary Stampede president and chairman of the board Dave Sibbald.

“It’s the calling card, it’s the save the date and it’s the collectible,” he says, adding the Stampede was happy to team up with the Flames for the unveiling.

“The Stampede is just around the corner; it’s seven months away and I know the many volunteers and the employees truly start to work around the clock to make it happen.”

This year the Calgary Stampede and those who collaborated on the poster decided to add an animated digital component version for the first time ever. The poster features a variety of images from the past, present and future blended together.

“I think the world is changing and the digital component is fast moving, and the Calgary stampede wants to participate in that… and we wanted to bring the poster to life by enhancing it digitally.”

In fact, the poster was enhanced with and images were captured from real time video of experiences from the 2017 Calgary Stampede.

“We wanted to show as much as we possibly could and at the heart of the images is truly the people of the Calgary Stampede; the volunteers, the employees, those that come to engage in what’s offered and the people of Calgary.”