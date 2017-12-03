Threats against charitable bus owner being investigated by Calgary Police Hate Crimes Unit

The return of a wheeled endeavour to give haircuts to the homeless appears to have enraged at least one person – to the point of threatening the owner’s life.

In her spare time, Misty Wind Shingoose parks the Care Cuts mobile studio downtown and offers haircuts to anyone that needs one.

She said on Sunday the Calgary Police Service’s (CPS) Hate Crimes Unit and Graffiti Unit are now investigating after someone spray painted a nasty message on the side of her recently-returned bus, which she had spent the past year refinishing as a replacement for her original salon; a van.

As well as threatening to ‘rape you to death with your favourite pair of shears,’ a note left behind by the vandal, widely circulated on social media, accuses Shingoose of lying to the media about her intentions for the bus – which they refer to as an ‘eyesore space hog.’

Calgary police confirmed they opened an investigation on Dec. 2.

As Metro originally reported, Shingoose was on her way back from vacation on Nov. 24 when she was told the bus had been towed to the Calgary Parking Authority’s impound lot, despite her friends and family's best efforts to keep their eye on her wheels.

It was usually parked against the garage of her home, Shingoose said at the time, but her landlord needed the space to do some work and thus, the bus was relocated to the street for the interim.

She was told the bus was towed for being abandoned and she was facing hundreds of dollars in potential fees, but a two days later, the CPA confirmed to Metro they had decided to waive them after ‘assessing the situation.’

On Sunday, Shingoose said a Calgary-based company had donated space for her to store the bus, in light of the situation.