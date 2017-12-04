Calgary police respond to shooting in Auburn Bay
Early reports say a vehicle was stolen in the incident
Calgary police are investigating a shooting and the theft of a vehicle in Auburn Bay Monday afternoon.
Just before 5 p.m., Police were called to the 0-100 block of Auburn Meadows Garden SE after getting reports of a shooting.
One man was found at the scene suffering serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
The incident is ongoing.
More to come...