News / Calgary

Calgary police respond to shooting in Auburn Bay

Early reports say a vehicle was stolen in the incident

Police responded to a shooting in Calgary's Auburn Bay just before 5 p.m. Monday.

File / Metro Web Upload

Police responded to a shooting in Calgary's Auburn Bay just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Calgary police are investigating a shooting and the theft of a vehicle in Auburn Bay Monday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., Police were called to the 0-100 block of Auburn Meadows Garden SE after getting reports of a shooting.

One man was found at the scene suffering serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The incident is ongoing.

More to come...

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...