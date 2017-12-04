Hateful notes left at separate vandalism scenes in southeast Calgary

Two Calgary women received remarkably similar hateful hand-written messages in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Metro previously reported on Misty Shingoose, whose mobile hair salon was tagged with graffiti.

Now another woman, who lives just blocks from Shingoose, has come forward with a similar story.

Candace – who requested Metro withhold her last name – said she awoke early Saturday morning to the sound of breaking glass in her Queensland home.

A rock about the size of a cantaloupe or bigger had been thrown through her living room window.

"There was glass all over my living room everywhere," she said.

On her front yard there was a ceramic pig with a note underneath. The note mentioned the electoral sign in support of Mayor Naheed Nenshi, and went on to say derogatory things about Muslims.

The note contained a picture of a flag similar to a Canadian flag, but with a red cross instead of a maple leaf. The writer asked Candace to put a similar symbol or flag on her fence.

That flag was also drawn at the bottom of the note left for Shingoose.

Candace – a single mother with two daughters – said her children were also in the house but luckily slept through everything.

She wasn't pleased with the attention Calgary Police gave to her case.

"I haven't heard from the police since then," she said.

Calgary police held a press conference Monday, noting they were investigating three separate incidents as possible hate crimes, including the graffiti on Shingoose's bus and Candace's incident.

There was also an unrelated case of a man who was allegedly shouting racial slurs during a confrontation at a grocery store in Sunridge.

Staff Sgt. Paul Wyatt said they believe the two incidents are related.

"There do seem to be similarities in those two offences that we're looking into, so we believe it is the same person," said Wyatt.

He said there were hateful words in the note, but it will be up to Crown prosecutors to decide if the crimes warrant hate crime charges.

Wyatt said police are interested in speaking with anyone who may have camera or dash-cam footage of the Queensland/ Deer Run area between 1 and 3 a.m. on Dec. 2

"It's a couple blocks radius, and the time frame is fairly consistent," he said.

Wyatt said the attacks seemed to be targeted and should not be of concern to other residents in the area. He added that officers provided safety planning and instructions to Shingoose and Candace.