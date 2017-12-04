Viral post blasts tampon price gouging at YYC airport

An anonymous traveller became the hero women wanted, and that men didn’t know women needed, when she left a box of tampons in a Calgary Airport washroom after discovering the sanitary product dispenser was broken.

They were left with a note stating that the donor had purchased the box of 18 tampons from the airport Relay store for $15 – roughly three times the usual retail cost.

Carlee Field was travelling from Calgary to Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 26, and was in a YYC washroom when she noticed the impromptu display.

Field snapped a photo and posted it to Reddit, where the good deed skyrocketed to the front page of the social network.

“I was washing my hands and I looked next to me and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this woman is fantastic’,” she said. “Us ladies have to stick together with our lady problems.”

A local Redditor, who goes by the handle BANGUNS4aSafeCalgary, noticed the post immediately because of its hometown connection.

He reposted the photo to a Calgary-specific subreddit page, and it was then that it caught the eye of someone on the Calgary Airport Authority media team.

A Calgary Airport Reddit account, 'flyYYC,' was then created – specifically to get to the bottom of the incident.

When initial requests by flyYYC for specific information – such as the washroom’s location – were unsuccessful, BANGUNS4aSafeCalgary urged YYC to dispatch their maintenance staff to ensure all airport vending machines were stocked and in working order.

On Friday, Dec. 1, flyYYC confirmed that the issue had been addressed and that they’d done one better by insuring price gouging on feminine hygiene products wouldn’t be an issue in future.

“Update: our maintenance team has checked and filled all vending machines in the washrooms, and our retailer Relay has adjusted the price of tampons to $6.25, effective immediately," they wrote.

A representative from Relay did not respond to Metro’s request for comment and it is unclear if the prices will be changed only on a local level or chain-wide.

“When we hear of ways we can collectively do better, we do,” said Dean Paddock, director of corporate communications at YYC, in an emailed statement.

“Once we became aware of a recent visitor’s feedback on Reddit, we shared it with our partners and we were pleased to see the airport community come up with a quick solution.”

Paddock also said that essential personal items, such as tampons and pads, can be obtained free of charge at any airport information booth.

Field said she had no idea the photo, which has now been viewed over 300,000 times, would be so influential – she just wanted to applaud one woman’s good deed.

The response has been mostly positive, she said, with many female Redditors calling the anonymous good Samaritan a “lifesaver.”

Field said many were also very impressed that the donor “bought the good ones,” as vending machine tampons are not known for their luxurious nature.

Conversely, Field said the response from men was less empathetic, with many showing not only a surprising ignorance of the irregular nature of menstruation, but also a lack of knowledge regarding the proper use of tampons.

However, some men expressed shock at the staggering cost of feminine products and admitted that they themselves would expect a necessity such as this to be readily – and affordably – available.

The experience was eye-opening for BANGUNS4aSafeCalgary as well – though he is a male, many Redditors assumed due to the nature of the shared post that he was a female, so he “got a unique view on what it’s like to be a woman and how they’re treated online.”

One woman messaged him privately to say she had encountered a similar issue at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, where she was forced to pay $16 to purchase a box of pads.

Though he’ll never need an emergency tampon, the Redditor said he feels necessities like pads and tampons should be free for women.

“There’s lots of stuff that doesn’t apply to me but I’m all for,” he said.

“We all come from women, and I have a problem with the whole taboo of it.”

Various studies have estimated that a woman will use approximately 9,000 – 11,000 tampons in her lifetime – no insignificant cost.

While Canada did away with a government sales tax on feminine hygiene products in 2015, import tariffs still drive the prices up.