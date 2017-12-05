Alberta campaign to support going dry during pregnancy launches in time for holiday season

’Tis the season of toasts and festivities, but it can be a challenge for those who are pregnant or trying to conceive to continually explain their reasons for being alcohol-free while everyone else is drinking the spiked eggnog like it’s going out of style.

Dry9, a new campaign by the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) to support women ‘going dry’ for their entire pregnancy, is being launched just in time for the season of celebrations, often fuelled by booze.

A series of videos give advice to friends and family, even co-parents-to-be, about being a ‘Dry9 BFF’ and busts myths about drinking during pregnancy (to summarize, no amount of alcohol has been proven safe to drink while growing another human inside you).

Women who sign up to begin their Dry9 will be sent emails of encouragement that are loaded with information to counteract any beliefs others might try to project about how ‘one drink won’t hurt’ or how their kids turned out after they had a few during their pregnancies.