Alberta campaign to support going dry during pregnancy launches in time for holiday season
The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission says no amount of alcohol has been proven safe to drink while pregnant
’Tis the season of toasts and festivities, but it can be a challenge for those who are pregnant or trying to conceive to continually explain their reasons for being alcohol-free while everyone else is drinking the spiked eggnog like it’s going out of style.
Dry9, a new campaign by the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) to support women ‘going dry’ for their entire pregnancy, is being launched just in time for the season of celebrations, often fuelled by booze.
A series of videos give advice to friends and family, even co-parents-to-be, about being a ‘Dry9 BFF’ and busts myths about drinking during pregnancy (to summarize, no amount of alcohol has been proven safe to drink while growing another human inside you).
Women who sign up to begin their Dry9 will be sent emails of encouragement that are loaded with information to counteract any beliefs others might try to project about how ‘one drink won’t hurt’ or how their kids turned out after they had a few during their pregnancies.
The first 500 to join the campaign will even get a free T-shirt, which could be worn to the office Christmas party as a conversation starter or first line of defence against spirits: whenever someone asks if you need a drink, just point to your belly and explain to them you’re going dry for the full nine for the sake of the zygote growing inside you.