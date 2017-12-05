Calgary police looking for stolen vehicle after Auburn Bay shooting sends man to hospital

Calgary police are looking for two suspects that severely wounded a man and stole his vehicle in the southeast community of Auburn Bay yesterday.

Police were called to the 0-100 block of Auburn Meadows Garden SE just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting, where they found the victim suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police said Tuesday two unknown men approached the victim as he was parking his vehicle, a black 2012 Toyota Highlander, in an alley.

After an altercation, one of the suspects fled the scene in the victim's vehicle and the other fled in a vehicle, possibly in a green colour.

The public is being asked to lookout for the stolen vehicle, which at the time of the incident, had Alberta plates attached (BWX-4030).