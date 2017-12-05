Misfiring gun leads to attempted murder charges for Calgary man

A malfunctioning firearm may have been the difference between a charge of attempted murder and murder for a Calgary man.

Police say on Monday, around 6 p.m., a man and a woman who arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Ranch View Road NW were blocked in by another vehicle.

A man got out of that second vehicle, pulled out a gun, and began walking towards the victims.

Police allege that the man attempted to shoot at the couple, but his gun malfunctioned.

The pair then got back in their vehicle and fled to the CPS District 7 office.

Later that evening, the suspect arrived at the same office and was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of criminal harassment, along with a number of firearms-related offences.

Police believe it is a domestic matter and said they will not be releasing more details.