Re-defining park plus: CMLC pitches flexible parkade design complete with maker space

It’s not just a place to park your car — a parkade coming to Calgary is promising to be much more than make-do.

As part of the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation’s efforts to erect mixed-use buildings in the East Village, a parking garage will integrate an innovative twist.

“When we were asked to build the Parking Structure (for CPA), we immediately began to imagine how we could incorporate more uses into the space while still achieving the Calgary Parking Authority development objectives,” said CMLC spokeswoman Susan Veres.

“We examined a few other uses like microbrewing and main-floor retail bays and eventually landed on an innovation space/lab,” she said.

Veres said they have identified a partner for the space and will be unveiling the design and concept in January — but all she could share was that “it’s cool.”

The parkade is slated for the intersection of 9 Avenue and 3 Street SE. It will have approximately 500 parking stalls with a 55,000-square-foot innovation centre complete with offices, classrooms and makerspace workshops.