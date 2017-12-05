Suspect in racially-charged attack at Calgary grocery store being interviewed by police

The suspect shown in a widely-circulated video that captured a racially-charged incident in a northeast grocery store this weekend is being interviewed ‘at length’ today by Calgary police.

A spokesperson for the service said on Tuesday the unidentified man contacted police on Dec. 4 after a video of the incident, shot by another customer at the Sunridge Real Canadian Superstore, gained attention online.

In the video, the suspect, who appears to be Caucasian, can be seen shoving a brown-skinned man in line behind him, before calling him a ‘bomb-making motherf—ker.’

Police said they have not been able to speak with the victim and are encouraging him to reach out to them.

No charges have been laid against the suspect, but the investigation is still ongoing, CPS said.

Staff Sgt. Paul Wyatt of the Community and Youth Services Section said on Monday that witnesses to these kind of incidents should be cautious.

“Video is always good … but we don’t want to the public to put themselves in any sort of danger or jeopardy,” Wyatt said.