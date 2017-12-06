Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra gives free music lessons to Canadians

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra is giving free music education to Canadians to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

The organization has partnered with web-based music learning platform Meludia to offer anyone in Canada free and unlimited access to the app for one year, in the hopes of encouraging more Canadians – children and adults – to increase their musical literacy.

“A strong belief we have a Meludia is that music literacy is a human right,” said Meludia Vice President Kevin Kleinmann.

“It's no different than the right to read, the right to write and the right to spoken language. You will not find a civilisation or society in the world who does not have music in their culture.”

Meludia is essentially a web-application that runs you through 625 interactive music-learning exercises. Instead of teaching specific chords, it starts with basic exercises like identifying if a set of keys are rising or falling, or what emotions certain notes are meant to illicit.

At its most advanced levels, which Kleinmann said are geared toward professional musicians, Meludia plays a set of notes and asks you to play them back after listening, to better train the ear to pick up melody.

Rune Bergman, music director at the Philharmonic, feels it’s important for him to show future audiences how easy and rewarding it is to gain an appreciation for classical music.

He met the people at Meludia (which is based in France) some time ago and has been working on creating the partnership and find investors.

“The children of today, I really want them to understand why we do classical music,” he said.

“If from a young age you’re exposed to it, like I was, I think you feel connected to it. It’s not something strange, it’s something you enjoy in a totally different way.”

A team from Meludia will also spend the next year visiting regions of Canada, from Northwest Territories to the Maritimes, to bring music education to schools, universities, retirement homes, Alzheimer care centres, hospitals and even prisons.