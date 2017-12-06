Calgary police chief says civilian members have been fired for 'bad behaviour'

Civilian members of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) have been dismissed over allegations of sexual harassment, according to Calgary’s chief constable.

The organization is currently in the middle of reforming itself after workplace culture issues within the service, such as bullying, sexual harassment, harassment and human resource practices, were brought to light.

“We’ve had some people who have suffered the consequences of their bad behaviour,” Chaffin told Metro in an interview on Wednesday, but did not elaborate about how many, or when they were let go from the service.

“This is not being put under the carpet – when people have done egregiously bad things to another person here, they are held to account, and not in a trivialized way,” he said, adding all allegations are thoroughly investigated.

All sworn officers facing disciplinary action fall under the Police Act and its disciplinary regime, Chaffin explained, which is handled through an independent presider from the Justice and Solicitor General’s office.

“The regime for the sworn officers isn't like in the U.S. where you can simply make that decision to fire somebody,” he said.

“For civilian employees, that decision can be made much quicker and can be made at the discretion of the employer – in this case, the chief.”

Earlier this year, thirteen current and former CPS members filed formal complaints against the force, including Jen Magnus Ward, a 14-year-veteran of the service who publicly resigned at a Calgary Police Commission (CPC) meeting in January, and Marlene Hope, who served for 26 years before retiring.

Hope told Metro she was encouraged to hear there have been serious consequences for what she called serious offences.

“We hope the Police Act does not stand in the way of those consequences being extended to sworn members who have been found to have committed similar infractions,” Hope said.