Calgary police locate Toyota Highlander stolen from shooting victim

A man was shot by suspects Monday afternoon in the community of Auburn Bay

Calgary police have located a black 2012 Toyota Highlander that was stolen during a shooting in Auburn Bay Monday.

Calgary police say they have located the Toyota Highlander they were searching for on Tuesday.

The vehicle was reported stolen Monday evening, and a victim was shot during the theft.

Police will not be releasing further details surrounding the recovery of the vehicle becasue the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

