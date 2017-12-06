Calgary tweaking landfill hours to increase service

The City of Calgary is once again tweaking its landfill schedule in the hopes of better accommodating citizens.

Starting Feb. 5, 2018, the Spyhill and East Calgary landfills will expand to six days of operation per week, Monday through Saturday.

Shepard Landfill will be open for industrial waste only from Tuesday to Friday.

Any residential and commercial customers will be sent to one of the other two locations.

East Calgary will be open seven days a week between April and October.

The city reduced hours at the beginning of this year by changing all three landfills to four-day service, with the schedule staggered through the week.

"Although we saved on operational costs, the schedule created some issues for visitors to our sites," said Jasna Hundal, manager of disposal and processing.

The city said there will not be any staffing loss due to this change.