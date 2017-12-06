CopShop teams up kids and police for Christmas

Sporting a Santa hat and wide eyes, Elda Britu laughs and says “I guess I got called to the Principal’s office for a good reason!”

The Grade 9 Student from St. Martha School was chosen as one of 27 students to take part in the 12th annual CopShop event on Wednesday.

The Calgary Police Services (CPS) has partnered with Marlborough Mall for over a decade to give deserving students a shopping spree (with a body guard), and Britu was one of the lucky students this year.

“It’s been so exciting,” she said with a mitt-full of Christmas presents. “Everything just feels really special.”

Each year, the CPS pairs a student with a police officer for a morning of shopping. Every student receives a $200 gift certificate for the mall, along with extra gift cards and gifts, to take the mall by storm.

“A lot of times, we might not even have that opportunity to get involved with that student or that person outside of their school,” said Chris Langham community resource officer for the CPS. “And this helps to bridge that gap to say that, yes, we have a role that we play within Calgary and our job, but at the same time we’re just regular people and we’re here to support them.”

Britu laboured over all her shopping choices: “I need Christmas presents to give,” she said.

Const. Melissa Van Waes looked over Britu’s plans for Christmas presents and said she hopes she brings something home for herself, but Britu laughed and said not to worry – she will eventually.