Coun. Shane Keating adds to secondary suite debate

Top of mind for one councillor during the secondary suite debate is putting everything on the table.

Next week, councillors will discuss the latest secondary suite motion, a new set of tweaks that could take many of the pesky land-use items from the floor of chambers to an administrative process by making the builds a discretionary use in most city districts.

Coun. Shane Keating wants a no-holds-barred discussion of secondary suites on council's floor and has already drafted a motion arising for Monday's council meeting.

His motion arising asks administration to create specific policies in cases where secondary suites are situated on cul-de-sac parcels, do not have back lanes, and various fee schedules.