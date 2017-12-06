Coun. Shane Keating adds to secondary suite debate
Motion arising will pick out more items to add or subtract from any secondary suite reform
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Top of mind for one councillor during the secondary suite debate is putting everything on the table.
Next week, councillors will discuss the latest secondary suite motion, a new set of tweaks that could take many of the pesky land-use items from the floor of chambers to an administrative process by making the builds a discretionary use in most city districts.
Coun. Shane Keating wants a no-holds-barred discussion of secondary suites on council's floor and has already drafted a motion arising for Monday's council meeting.
His motion arising asks administration to create specific policies in cases where secondary suites are situated on cul-de-sac parcels, do not have back lanes, and various fee schedules.
All of these tweaks, if accepted by councillors next week, would be brought back for implementation in the first quarter of 2018.