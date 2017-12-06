Residents of Calgary apartment deemed unsafe face delays to get property

CALGARY — Residents of a northwest Calgary apartment building that was evacuated two weeks ago after it was deemed unsafe are slowly being allowed back in to collect some of their belongings.

A city engineer discovered serious issues with Kensington Manor during an inspection.

People who live there were given just an hour to get out after it was determined that there was an "imminent" risk that the building could collapse.

Crews have been working to shore up the building's foundation since people were forced out Nov. 24.

Some residents gathered at the building about 6 a.m. Wednesday, expecting to be allowed inside, but were turned away.

The city approved a temporary re-entry order a few hours later, and says the property owner is working with tenants to give them access to their units.

Wayne Brown, City of Calgary safety response unit co-ordinator, said shoring complications pushed the entry time back.

“It was the decision of the professional engineer at site,” he said. “Shoring on a structure like that’s complicated, so the professional engineer worked with the contractor, went through it very, very carefully and ensured the shoring was in place.”

Don Lowe, the owner and landlord of the building, said more moveouts are scheduled for Thursday morning at 6 a.m., which should go smoother.

“Endless delays very disappointing as we were assured by the contractor yesterday that all was ready as planned and scheduled,” Lowe said in an email.

“Delay was due to city and our engineers. They are very strict and insisted that the contractor attend to outstanding issues. This is out of our control.”

The day for tenants to collect more contents and move out is set for Dec. 13.

Tenant James Watkins says that's not enough time for people to find a new place and get their things out.

“Obviously they’re not going to make that if they haven’t been able to get people in at all and that I can only move out at 8:30 p.m., how do you move out at 8:30 p.m. and move into somewhere else?” he said.

“It’s unrealistic to expect that everybody who moved out of here has found a place that they can get into before the end of the month.”

Some residents are concerned about compensation and say they were offered $250 and a 25 per cent break on the rent for November, but haven't received anything so far.