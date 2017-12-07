Alberta sending MLAs to PyeongChang Olympics

Alberta is sending two MLAs to the opening ceremonies in PyeongChang this coming February, but that doesn't mean they're on board for a Calgary bid just yet.

Premier Rachel Notley confirmed that Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman and Ricardo Miranda, minster of Culture and Tourism, will be there.

"The city of Calgary invited us to go to the opening ceremonies to participate in the fact finding," said Notley.

However the premier said that their participation is not to be seen as a formal approval of a Calgary bid.

"We've made no decision on that. We're still in the fact-finding research stage on it," she said.

The city has made it clear that no Olympic bid will be happening without support from the other two levels of government.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said if the province has money to do the fact finding, he suspects they're also going to chip in the one-third share of a $25-30 million formal bid.

"It's a pretty good signal, but I have not yet had final confirmation," he said.

The mayor is also making plans to head to PyeongChang for fact finding, if he can fit it in around the city council schedule.