Calgary pharmacist arrested for creating fake patients to divert narcotics

A Calgary pharmacist has been charged with multiple offences after an investigation found she had been stealing narcotics tablets from a local pharmacy for years.

Okotoks RCMP said in a release they were contacted by a local Safeway in October 2017 over concerns about a significant amount of diverted narcotics.

An examination of the pharmacy’s records showed Leanne Rogalsky, of Calgary, was taking the pills by creating fake patients and filling out prescriptions for them, according to the RCMP.

The 52-year-old woman is alleged to have stolen more than 33,000 tablets in a five-year period, beginning in August 2012.

Rogalsky is charged with one count each of fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and breach of trust, as well as 15 counts of trafficking a controlled substance and 15 offences contrary to Canada’s Narcotics Control Regulations.