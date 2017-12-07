Calgary police seek identity of man accused of sexually assaulting woman at CTrain station

Calgary police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a southwest CTrain station in November.

In a news release, CPS said they are hoping the public can help identify and locate the suspect, who allegedly approached two women at the downtown West Kerby LRT platform on Nov. 1.

A woman was waiting for a CTrain shortly after 12:30 p.m. when police said she was approached by an unknown man who reportedly asked her about the train schedule.

After speaking with him, the woman moved on and noticed he was following her – she alleges that he then began kissing her on the cheek and neck.

The victim pushed the man away but said he continued to touch her until she was able to push past him and board a train.

The release said after sitting down on the train, the woman saw the same man approach another woman on the platform, which was confirmed through CCTV footage.

Police said the second woman hasn't yet been identified.

The suspect was described by CPS as in his late 40s to 50s, approximately 5’7” tall, with a heavy build and white beard.

He was wearing a grey hat, black jacket, blue shirt, white trousers and brown shoes at the time of the assault, and spoke 'broken English with an accent.'