One man dead after dispute in Rundle

Calgary police believe a domestic dispute turned deadly in the northeast community of Rundle early Thursday.



Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Rundlehorn Terrace NE around 1a.m. Thursday after it was reported there was a man in medical distress.

Upon arrival, the man was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

One person is in custody for questioning and police believe it was a domestic incident and there’s no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-266-1234.