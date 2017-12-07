News / Calgary

One man dead after dispute in Rundle

Calgary police responded to the call around 1 a.m. Thursday

Calgary police are investigating after a man died overnight in Rundle.

Metro Calgary file photo

Calgary police are investigating after a man died overnight in Rundle.

Calgary police believe a domestic dispute turned deadly in the northeast community of Rundle early Thursday.

Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Rundlehorn Terrace NE around 1a.m. Thursday after it was reported there was a man in medical distress.

Upon arrival, the man was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

One person is in custody for questioning and police believe it was a domestic incident and there’s no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-266-1234.

CASE: #17524773

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...