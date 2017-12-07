One man dead after dispute in Rundle
Calgary police responded to the call around 1 a.m. Thursday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary police believe a domestic dispute turned deadly in the northeast community of Rundle early Thursday.
Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Rundlehorn Terrace NE around 1a.m. Thursday after it was reported there was a man in medical distress.
Upon arrival, the man was declared dead at the scene by EMS.
One person is in custody for questioning and police believe it was a domestic incident and there’s no danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call 403-266-1234.
CASE: #17524773