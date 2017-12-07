Police searching for Calgary man missing since November
Adam Stewart Young has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 20
Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a Calgary man who has been missing since mid-November.
In a news release, Calgary police said Adam Stewart Young, 35, has not been seen or heard from since he was last seen in the downtown Calgary area on Nov. 20.
Young was described by police as black, 5’9” tall, 190 pounds, with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.
He has tattoos on both sides of his neck and had a goatee at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or through Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.
