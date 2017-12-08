Calgary police respond to 911 call from two women fleeing alleged sexual assault
Calgary sex crime investigators are attempting to sort out an alleged sexual assault of two women who called 911 after fleeing a townhouse.
Acting Staff Sgt. Rob Davidson says the call came around 5:30 a.m. after the two women fled the home in southwest Calgary.
Police responded to the residence and, after a brief standoff, three people surrendered.
Davidson says the two women who called police were friends but he wasn't sure how they knew the people in the home.
He says the two women were not injured.
Police are investigating allegations of sexual assault, prostitution, drugs and weapons.
"Our sex crimes investigators are still filtering to determine everybody's role," Davidson said Friday.
"The investigation is ongoing right now. Victims and witnesses are being interviewed. We're examining the possibility of charges but we're not ready to lay charges yet."
Davidson said officers tried to reach the townhouse residents by phone but were unsuccessful. He said it appeared that once they became aware of the police presence in the area, they decided to come out.
