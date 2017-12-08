Calgary trailer park residents lose their fight with city over eviction

CALGARY — Residents of a trailer park in Calgary have lost their legal fight with the city to save their homes.

Some of the owners at Midfield Mobile Home Park went to court to challenge an eviction order.

The city told residents in 2014 that water and sewer lines at the site were too old and too costly to replace or repair.

About 180 residents were offered $10,000 to help with relocation costs and an additional $10,000 lump-sum payment.

Some took the offer but others wanted to stay put.

Queen's Bench Justice Colleen Kenny dismissed the case Friday and gave the holdouts until Feb. 19 to move.

Calan Lovstrom, one of the residents, was disappointed.

"Basically we have to abandon our house," he said Friday.