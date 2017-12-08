Record suspected cocaine seizure at Alberta border crossing: RCMP

CALGARY — Border guards and Alberta RCMP say they have prevented a record amount of drugs from coming into Canada.

Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency say they stopped a commercial truck hauling produce from California at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing last weekend.

They say they found 84 bricks of what they suspect is cocaine in the cab of the truck.

The bricks weighed almost 100 kilograms.

Coutts is about 300 kilometres south of Calgary.

The truck's driver and passenger were arrested and turned over to the RCMP.

Gurminder Singh Toor, 31, of California, and 26-year-old Kirandeep Kaur Toor, also of California, face four charges each under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

They were scheduled to appear in Lethbridge court on Friday.

"Had this quantity of illicit narcotics made its way into our communities undetected, the impact could have been devastating," said Kim Scoville, regional director general of the border services Prairie region.

"This record seizure is a prime example of how frontline officers are actively protecting Canadians every day."