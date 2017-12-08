Two women flee southwest Calgary home
The Calgary police tactical unit has been deployed to the location.
Two men are holed up in a southwest Calgary residence where two young women say they were being held hostage.
Around 5:30 a.m. Friday, the two women had fled the home before calling Calgary police saying they were being held against their will in a home in the 200 block of 42 Avenue SW.
According to police the CPS Tactical Unit is on the scene and the CPS Sex Crimes Unit has also been dispatched.
More details will be provided as they come available.