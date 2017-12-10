Calgary boy missing from Radisson home

Calgary police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing eight-year-old boy.

Zakraiya Jeylani left his home in Radisson around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and he has not been seen since.

He is black, tall for his age, with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing an orange and grey jacket, with orange and grey pants and possibly black or blue shoes.