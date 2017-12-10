News / Calgary

Calgary boy missing from Radisson home

The eight-year-old has not been seen since 11:30 Sunday morning

Zakraiya Jeylani is missing from his home in Radisson. Police are asking anyone who spots him to call 911.

Courtesy / Calgary Police

Calgary police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing eight-year-old boy.

Zakraiya Jeylani left his home in Radisson around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and he has not been seen since.

He is black, tall for his age, with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses.

Jeylani may be wearing an orange coat such as this.

He was last seen wearing an orange and grey jacket, with orange and grey pants and possibly black or blue shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

