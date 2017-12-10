Calgary unlikely to follow Edmonton's fight licensing moratorium

Competitive boxers and mixed martial arts athletes may be forced to hang up their gloves in Edmonton after a year-long moratorium was passed by Edmonton City Council on Friday, Dec. 8, banning any future event permits or licences from being issued in the city until Dec. 31, 2018.

The motion was passed in response to the June 2017 death of former UFC fighter Tim Hague, as a result of a knockout during a licensed boxing match in the city.

The decision has Calgary-area athletes and promoters wondering if a similar ban could be imposed here.

Brian Bird, owner and trainer at Calgary’s Champions Creed Martial Arts, said that he believes Hague’s death illustrates the difference between the Edmonton and Calgary Combative Sports Commissions.

“There were a lot of preventable things that could have been done, but there is mismanagement,” he said.

In the case of Hague, questions have arisen as to whether he was medically fit to fight in his final bout, after suffering several blows to the head in previous fights throughout the year.

“Commissions are put in place to protect fighters, and the commission in Calgary does a good job of that.”

Calgary city councillors echo Bird’s sentiments, saying they have no reason to believe a motion to place a similar ban on fighting events in Calgary will be raised.

Ward 12 councillor Shane Keating said the Calgary Combative Sports Commission has been actively involved in creating a safe governance model and criteria for its events, but Edmonton’s decision could be the impetus for the commission to re-evaluate its current policies.

Keating said while it’s impossible to fully prevent serious injury or fatalities due to various factors such as medical history, it's the commission’s job to limit any such occurrences from happening.

“The risks are there in any sport,” he said. “But it never hurts to do a review.”

Ward 1 councillor Ward Sutherland, who calls himself “a very strong supporter of combative sports in Calgary,” said he doesn’t believe a blanket ban should have been placed on all combative sports, and that if there is an issue with a governing body then that should be dealt with – not at the cost of the sport’s participants.

Sutherland would like to see a provincial governing body for combative sports, and wonders why Edmonton didn’t invite an external commission such as Calgary’s to evaluate fighting events.

“[Calgary has] a really good commission. I personally go to several of the events, they’re done very well and professionally.”

As it stands now, each municipality is responsible for forming their own regulatory body. At an Alberta Urban Municipalities Association conference in November of this year, a request was put forth to the provincial government to form a unified commission.

Sutherland said this would ensure “consistency and quality” across the province.

Bird agrees.

“[Calgary] did it right, but just like any industry, people will take advantage of it and not do it right.”

Max Marin, owner of Canuckles Mixed Martial Arts in Calgary, and one of the first fighters to compete in MMA from Western Canada, said part of the problem is divisions within combative sporting organizations.

“There is no leadership in mixed martial arts, or boxing, or even wrestling. There is no unity. And that’s what leaves us vulnerable to things like this.”

Marin said that in comparison to sports like hockey and football, combative sports leagues don’t have the money or legal teams necessary to avoid what he calls “political scapegoating.

“There’s been no spike in deaths, but they’ve had to answer some questions in response to Tim Hague’s death.

“If we had unity like other sports, I think we’d have more voice in this.”

Both Bird and Marin express concern for the future of sports like boxing and mixed martial arts in the province, saying a ban affects the livelihood and hard work of athletes and promoters – many of whom will be forced to leave Alberta to pursue opportunities to build their careers in more regulated markets.

Ward 6 councillor Jeff Davison also sees this as a concern and, like Sutherland, “hopes the province adapts [Calgary’s] safety standards.”

“The number one priority should be fighter safety and the right pairings,” said Davison. “We don’t have as many events as Edmonton, but we’re much more stringent and safety-focused.”

Ward 4 councillor Sean Chu called Edmonton’s decision “a kneejerk reaction.

“In any sport someone could die – are we going to shut down everything?”

Marin agrees, saying each fighter is trained to know the risks involved.

“At the end of the day, what we do is dangerous,” said Marin.