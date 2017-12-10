Fur the love of charity: Calgary Hitmen celebrate annual teddy toss

This weekend’s Calgary Hitmen game got un-bearably warm and fuzzy as the annual Teddy Bear Toss sent stuffed animals flying onto the ice.

Since 1995, the yearly event has collected more than 300,000 stuffed animals for charity, with the help of 60 local agencies.

“It’s a great lesson for the kids, especially at this time of year,” said mother Taryn Thomas, with her kids in tow, each armed with a bear or stuffed dragon to donate.

Fans traditionally throw the bears onto the ice after the first goal of the game, which was scored this year by defenceman Vladislav Yeryomenko in the first period against Moose Jaw Warriors.

“It’s an unforgettable moment,” Yeryomenko said in a Hitmen statement. “It’s possible it can only happen once in your life and it happened to me.”

According to Hitmen officials, the fastest ever Teddy Bear Toss goal scored was by Rob Smith in 2002 – only a 1:05 minutes into the game.

Hitmen players will escort the bears to The Brick Distribution Centre on Monday morning, where they will help deliver some of them to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.