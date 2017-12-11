The two biggest Simpsons fans in Cowtown

Despite multiple decade’s worth of episodes, fans always hold a special place in their hearts for The Simpsons’ golden era.

The passion the show has inspired is especially apparent in a podcast by two Calgarians, which airs online under Two Bad Neighbors.

Each podcast is about an hour long and focuses on a single episode, getting maybe 700 listens on SoundCloud, but commercial or financial success isn’t the goal.

Greg Wilson and Alan Johnson have recorded 69 of these episodes, for the sheer passion of talking in-depth about their favourite show.

For example, on episode 53 the duo tackle Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy, in which they play clips, recite their favourite lines and call out the fact that despite the talking Malibu Stacy doll being the hottest item of the season, neither Lisa nor the store employees seem to have even heard about it before it was already on store shelves.

“It seems weird that they didn’t have a bunch of commercials watching Krusty,” muses Johnson.

Then the conversation quickly turns to how relevant the episode’s theme – a fight for gender equality and the gender-divide in children’s toys – is today’s world affairs, despite airing back in 1994.

The duo is tackling each episode in order, and have a goal of reaching the end of the 10th season.

“With any Simpson’s fans, you’ll find a variety of people discussing when the golden years were,” Johnson explained. “Everyone has a different opinion on it, but more-or-less, no one says it’s past season 12. That’s kind of the latest anyone will say is the golden years. We decided 10 is a nice round number to stick with.”

Wilson noted how they’ve started getting fan mail from around the world, often from listeners sharing their own favourite memories or experiences from the Simpsons.

“I’m always like, ‘well, that’s motivation enough to do another episode,’” Wilson laughed.