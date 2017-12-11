Calgary's fire chief warns future cuts will impact response times

Calgary's fire chief is sending out a warning about cuts to the department's budget, and what it could mean for response times in the city.

Chief Steve Dongworth said the cuts to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD), which ended up totaling about $4.5 million from the force's $236 million budget, will not impact front line services this year, but he added that the cuts can't continue.

"This is the third or fourth round of reductions we've seen in this (4-year budget) cycle," said Dongworth. "I don't believe we can reduce our budget any more without serious impacts to our frontline services and impacts to our public safety."

The cuts came in the same budget where the Calgary Police Service received at $14.3 million boost to hire new staff and purchase body-worn cameras.

Dongworth said the force is going about the cuts this year in such a way that they don't impact response time or front line services, and with "minimal" impact to staff.

The chief noted that CFD has seen its calls for service spike 12.5 per cent this year. He attributes that primarily to the increase in opioid-related calls members have had to respond to in the wake of the fentanyl crisis.

Coun. Shane Keating said a review of fire response times is coming up at council. He noted that the province's ambulance service has much higher target response times of about 12 minutes.

He said council needs to look seriously at whether fire should be responding to medical calls.