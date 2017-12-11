Calgary mayor expects enough pot tax revenue to cover city costs

Calgary’s mayor said he expects the province will share its newfound share of cannabis tax income with municipalities in this province so that taxpayers aren’t left paying enforcement costs.

An agreement for a new fund sharing model between the federal government and the provinces was announced today. Instead of a 50-50 split, provinces will now get 75 percent, with the other 25 going to Ottawa.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he would’ve liked to see funds flow directly to municipalities, but after speaking to federal finance minister Bill Morneau over the weekend, he knows that won’t happen.

“It’s going to be very important for every province to flow that money through with a minimum of red tape and a minimum of administration,” said Nenshi.

He expects at least one third of the province’s share will flow to municipalities, and that Calgary’s share will be based not just on population, but the city’s share of business and industry.

The total bill for Calgary is expected to be about $12 million a year, or about a 1 per cent increase on residential property taxes.

The mayor said they want to cover costs.

“I’m not expecting a windfall from this, but I am expecting the excise tax will cover the costs to taxpayers.”