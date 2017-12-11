Calgary police arrest two suspects in Harvest Hills murder

Calgary police say charges are pending against two people in relation to the murder of a 20-year-old man last year.

The suspects, whose names will be released after they have seen a Justice of the Peace, were taken into custody on Monday, police said.

On April 7, 2016, police were called to the 9700 block of Harvest Hills Link NE and found the body of Harsimran Singh Birdi, 20, in an alley.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack.