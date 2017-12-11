Calgary Police's Mounted Unit rides through downtown core for training

If you're in the downtown core today, watch where you step – Calgary police are training some of their hoofed recruits in the area.

For the next two weeks, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) Mounted Unit is hosting a training course for six of their (two-legged) officers and three members from the Alberta RCMP.

The 100-hour course is being taught by Sgt. Kris McCarthy from the Toronto Police Service’s Mounted Unit.

In a news release Monday, CPS said Calgarians can expect to see the officers and their horses doing general patrol training thoughout the downtown area.

The course is focused on teaching both police officers and their steeds skills for routine mounted patrols, operating in volatile crowd situations and various search scenarios.