Calgary Transit consolidates routes to create a new airport connection

When two bus routes become one, some councillors spread the good news.

On Monday, out of transit revenue and ridership issues, one NW councillor is celebrating a bus route win.

Coun. Jyoti Gondek said as part of the city's budgetary deliberations council was able to avoid cuts in bus service, while asking the city to look at ways to scale back under-utilized services and find routes that would better serve citizens.

"I'm sure you've heard me and my predecessors ask about an east-west route in the north of the city," said Gondek.

Acting Transportation General Manager Michael Thompson said in response to council's requests, Calgary Transit has responded by consolidating routes 100 and 430 at the airport terminal to create a new route 100 that will service Northpointe bus terminal through the airport and to the Westwinds LRT station.

"This is an excellent transit service for Calgarians as we've heard the demand is there from council and the community," he said.

"This will provide east-west service to north Calgary, improve connections for employees of the airport and the surrounding area."

Thompson said the route will begin rolling on Dec. 25 as a "nice present" for Calgarians.