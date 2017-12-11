Council takes first step towards city-wide solution for Calgary secondary suites

Calgary City Council has voted 10-5 to make secondary suites a discretionary use city-wide.

The change will still take some work on administration's part, and another vote to approve the final bylaw change in the first quarter of 2018, but it will end the debates in council every time a citizen wants to put a suite in their basement or above their garage.

Once the bylaw is amended, city administrators will look at each application to see if citizens meet requirements. Neighbours who wish to appeal will do so at the Subdivision Development and Appeal Board.

"Council has made an extraordinarily important step today," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi after the vote.

He called the 10-5 vote an overwhelming majority, and said it should lead to a fix of the problem of illegal suites.

Councillors also voted to make the secondary suite registry a mandatory part of making a suite legal, and they voted to reinstate fees, which had been waived in an attempt to encourage more people to legitimize their illegal suites.