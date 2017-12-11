Look at me! Calgary police announce high visibility initative
CPS announced earlier this year that they would be ceasing operations out of the Victoria Park police station.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police want you to see them.
On Monday, CPS announced for the month of December, they will be set up in the 200 block of Stephen Avenue in a high-visibility cluster of vehicles to bring their presence to the core.
This initiative will include a number of resources including the Mobile Command Vehicle and potentially (fingers crossed) the Checkstop bus, depending on availability.
In a release, CPS wrote their presence will change based on areas of need and the ability to impact crime trends in the core.
This comes after the force announced a reconfiguration of their Victoria Park District 1 office, when they announced officers from that building would be moving to a consolidated office already operating in Ramsay.
"As well as enhancing security and safety, the high-visibility presence will give the community a chance to interact with members," read a police press release.
"Officers will be available to assist the public and provide guidance as needed."
Citizens can still report crimes at the District 1 Ramsay or Chinook Centre Mall community stations.